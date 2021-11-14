Disney Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at “Drawn to Life”

Disney shared a special behind-the-scenes look at Drawn to Life, the new Cirque du Soleil show coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World this week.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared this new look at the making of the music for this new show coming to Disney Springs.
- Composer Benoit Jutras, who created the music for La Nouba, returns to creat the musical score for this new show.
- The special look at the music for this new show features insight from several members of this team, including Band Leader Tom Lipps, Creative Director Fabrice Becker, Singer Steffi Ledbetter and Jutras himself.
- Check out this behind-the-scenes look in the video below:
About Drawn to Life:
- Drawn to Life is made in collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering.
- The story is about the love between a father and daughter, drawing inspiration from Disney animation as Disney stories and characters are brought to life with new animation created by Disney animation artists, acrobatic performances by Cirque du Soleil performers, and musical scores.
- Cirque du Soleil has released four videos chronicling the making of Drawn to Life, and you can find those all below.
- Tickets for Drawn to Life are now available to purchase DisneySprings.com/Cirque or by calling (877) 924-7783.