Jo Malone Opens New Location at Disney Springs

The Holiday shopping season is upon us and if you’re visiting Walt Disney World, Disney Springs is the place to be. Fragrance supplier Jo Malone has opened up a new location at the Springs, just in time to help you find that perfect gift.
- As the official Disney Springs Twitter account shared, Jo Malone is now open at Disney Springs just in time for the holidays.
- Guests can step inside this new shop and find wonderfully fragrant colognes, candles, bath products and more.
- The new Jo Malone store is located in Town Center, near Coach.
- Check out some photos of the new store below:
- You can also check out some of the products offered by Jo Malone online before heading to Disney Springs for your shopping trip.