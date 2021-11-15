New Walt Disney World “Minecraft” Game Launching Tomorrow

Walt Disney World is finally coming to Minecraft! Walt Disney Gaming announced today that a new Disney Parks Minecraft game will be launching tomorrow.
- During a presentation at IAAPA today, Disney announced the new Disney Parks Minecraft game.
- Twitter user Matt Dobrovolsky shared the announcement.
Launching worldwide TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/TYh7NN1phS
— Matt Dobrovolsky (@darthvader92) November 15, 2021
- The art for the new game features block versions of some of your favorite Disney characters, including Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Buzz Lightyear, Cinderella, Peter Pan and Tiana.
- Not much is known about the new game at this time, but be sure to check back for more information as it becomes available.