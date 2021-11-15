Photos: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Celebrates the Holidays with Festive Decor and Merchandise

The holidays have arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Jeremiah was at the park today and has shared pictures of the decorations, Merry Menagerie and more.

The park’s grand Christmas tree sits in front of the Main Entrance.

The usual photo spot at the entrance to the park has a wintery overlay to it.

All of the decorations in the park feature animals.

After taking one year off, the Merry Menagerie has returned to Discovery Island. This unique offering features puppeteers with extremely cute animal puppets, accompanied by musicians and an area-wide musical overture.

The penguins are so cute!

Heading inside Island Mercantile, where there are some very special Merry Menagerie merchandise items available…

You can purchase these fantastic hand held puppets that are just like the ones in the Merry Menagerie. They retail for $29.99 a piece.

There are also two limited edition Merry Menagerie pins.

A wonderful holiday tumbler, retailing for $24.99.

This beautiful portrait is available to purchase for $49.99.

If you don’t want to purchase this artwork, you can always just take a picture with it, located on one of the gates leading to Pandora: The World of Avatar.

While the Navi don’t celebrate Christmas on Pandora, the humans that live there still do. They’ve decked out Pongu Pongu and the surrounding area.

Santa floats through the Discovery River aboard a floatzilla, wishing passers by a Merry Christmas.

Over to Dinoland U.S.A. where the Olden Gate Bridge is decked out as Santa Claus

Most of Dinoland gets in on the holiday fun.

One thing not decorated for Christmas is Primeval Whirl, as the attraction has been completely demolished.

Let’s take a look at more holiday decorations as part of the Merry Menagerie as we head out of the park.

Thanks for joining us on a merry trip around Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Happy Holidays!