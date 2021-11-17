Disney’s Contemporary Resort 25th Anniversary Time Capsule Opened for 50th Anniversary

25 years ago for the 25th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort, cast members at Disney’s Contemporary Resort packed together a time capsule with documents, nametags and other treasures. 25 years later, the capsule was opened for the 50th anniversary of the Resort.

What’s Happening:

This time capsule was buried in the ground in front of the flag poles at the Resort, marked with a plaque reading: “To be opened at 50th Anniversary, 10/25/2021. ‘Remember the Magic.’ ”

” On October 25, 2021, a group of very special cast members were invited to be among the first to see what was inside. You might recognize a few of them; Earliene, Ruth Ann and Joe all celebrate their 50-year service anniversaries during The World’s Most Magical Celebration, the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Among the treasures inside the time capsule was a limited-edition Disney’s Contemporary Resort 25th anniversary commemorative coin, the first 1,000 of which were given to the dedicated cast members who worked there at the time.

Other items included a 1996 edition of an employee newspaper, featuring a 16-month countdown to the grand opening of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The contents of the time capsule have been archived and kept safe so that, as Walt Disney World continues to celebrate milestone anniversaries, cast members can look back at their history and share their stories for years to come.