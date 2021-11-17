Marvel Releases Set of “Hawkeye” Character Posters

Marvel Studios has released posters for Hawkeye, which releases its first two episodes Wednesday, November 24 on Disney+.

We are just one week away from the release of the first two episodes of Hawkeye , and to celebrate Marvel Studios has released three character posters.

These posters feature Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Pizza Dog. You can check out the character posters currently released below.

A general series poster for the show was revealed last week

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.