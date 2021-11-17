“Marvel’s Hit-Monkey” Original Soundtrack Now Available On Digital Platforms

by | Nov 17, 2021 6:06 PM Pacific Time

Marvel’s new adult animated series, Hit-Monkey made its debut on Hulu today, and Hollywood Records released the companion soundtrack featuring a score by Daniel Rojas.

  • Marvel Music/Hollywood Records has released the digital soundtrack from the Hulu Original Series Hit-Monkey.
  • The album features an original score composed and produced by Daniel Rojas (M.O.D.O.K., Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Downsizing).
  • Check out Mack’s review of the series and catch all 10 episodes of Hit-Monkey are now streaming on Hulu.

  • Daniel Rojas: “The music on Hit-Monkey is really special to me because it allowed me to blend a lot of scoring styles, from subtle electronic undertones to big orchestral action sequences, and infuse them all with a modern production twist – which is what I love to do. There’s a lot of comedy in it but the show feels very cinematic and Marvel-worthy in scope, so that gave me the chance to write pretty big and aggressive music at times. It was also a lot of fun to find ways to complement all the great songs that Kier Lehman and James Cartwright found for the show, which go from old Japanese tunes to grunge and punk-rock.”

  • “Monkey’s peaceful existence in the Japanese alps is shattered by the tragic loss of his tribe—setting him on a course of revenge and violence in the very world of humans that are responsible for his plight. He’s a killer of killers with a bit of a rage problem. Throughout the series, he must learn to navigate the struggle between his inherently sweet nature and the evil acts he must commit. It’s through his complicated friendship with the Ghost of Bryce (a former assassin and now, Monkey’s unwanted conscience), that will determine whether Monkey will be consumed by his rage or channel it for good. This is the story of Hit-Monkey.”

  • George Takei (Shinji)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Bryce)
  • Olivia Munn (Akiko)
  • Ally Maki (Haruka)
  • Nobi Nakanishi (Ito)
  • Fred Tatasciore (Monkey)

  • Josh Gordon and Will Speck (Blades of Glory, The Switch, Office Christmas Party) serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.
  • The series is co-executive produced by Keith Foglesong, Matt Thompson, and Neal Holman; and produced by Duffy Boudreau, Mollie Brock, and Marcus Rosentrater.
