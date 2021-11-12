TV Review – “Marvel’s Hit Monkey” is a Wild, Ridiculous Romp Featuring One of Marvel’s Crazier Heroes

by | Nov 12, 2021 9:21 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

The Marvel Universe is filled with all kinds of characters. A patriotic soldier taken out of his own time, a teenager with the abilities of a spider, and of course a killer monkey in a suit with the skills of an assassin. Ok, that last one isn’t exactly a household name, but with the debut of Hulu’s original series Hit Monkey, that might just change soon.

Hit Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey who is linked to the ghost of an American assassin. After watching his tribe get slaughtered, he vows to get revenge on those who took his family from him. Using the advice of his new ghost friend, he kills his way through the Yakuza underworld until he can get what he wants.

This is far from your typical Marvel story. Not only is our hero a gun-wielding monkey in a suit, but he’s also a ruthless killer. Think Deadpool but, you know, a monkey. It’s rare that Marvel gets you rooting for the beast on a murder spree, but they absolutely manage to do exactly that here.

The lead character is far from the only difference from your typical Marvel project however. While this show is animated, it is still one of the most gruesome things Marvel has every released. People are constantly being shot or stabbed and one lady even gets sawed in half, and not in the fun magic way. It’s a hyper-violent show that will likely desensitize most viewers in a matter of minutes.

And then there’s the humor. Marvel has been known to slip a somewhat adult joke into its movies and series every now and then. That got taken to a new level when M.O.D.O.K. debuted on Hulu earlier this year. Hit Monkey is absolutely on that same level and at times maybe even goes a step further.

That’s not to say these jokes aren’t delivered in a hilarious way. Jason Sudeikis steals the show as the ghost of Bryce, the former assassin. Admittedly, most of the show is him playing off of the grunt and screams of a monkey, but somehow that just makes it more hilarious. The back-and-forth between the two is always entertaining and occasionally provides a genuine laugh-out-loud moment.

There’s also a fair amount of real-world drama in this show, that balances out the ridiculousness of this monkey assassin story perfectly. A political assassination sparks an investigation from a detective who hopes to avenge the murder of his partner. Meanwhile, the campaign team of the murdered politician attempt to continue their mission of cleaning up crime in Tokyo. The dark superhero story is still present, it’s just lying underneath miles of hilarious monkey-ghost team-up action.

Overall, Hit Monkey is going to be hit or miss. It’s wildly entertaining and hilarious, but it’s also gruesome and a big departure from what fans typically expect from Marvel. Those who are open to wildly different and at times slightly vulgar Marvel fun, like what we saw in M.O.D.O.K., will likely enjoy Hit Monkey. If you don’t want to watch an animated monkey slicing up Yakuza with a katana, maybe skip this one. Most Marvel fans will likely enjoy this incredibly ridiculous romp though.

Marvel’s Hit Monkey will debut on Hulu on November 17th.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed