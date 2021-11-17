Universal Parks & Resorts Receives Three Themed Entertainment Association Awards

At this year’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo, Universal Parks & Resorts have shared that they have received three Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) Awards. These awards celebrate innovative new attractions and experiences at Universal Parks across the globe.

What’s Happening:

Their first award is for “Outstanding Achievement – Attraction for The Secret Life of Pets – Off the Leash! at Universal Studios Hollywood.” The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash exemplifies the very best qualities of a classic, story-driven dark ride experience, while integrating new technology that heightens the storytelling. The rich layering and world-class execution of the ride’s immersive queue experience, scenic show environments, lovable and engaging animatronic characters, and technological gags all exemplify excellence.

Next is “Outstanding Achievement – Technical Innovation for Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge at Universal Studios Japan.” The groundbreaking, immersive ride experience: Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge is a richly detailed, dual-track dark ride that lets guests experience the world of Mario Kart aboard an interactive ride vehicle, using Augmented Reality headsets themed as Mario’s cap. This blending and synchronization of physical sets and augmented, real-time graphics is a staggering and novel feat of engineering – each rider having their own unique game experience, each vehicle also working as a team, and each set of two vehicles competing against each other and against virtual and physical ride/game characters.

And the final award is for “Outstanding Achievement – Theme Park Land for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan.” With the opening of the world’s first Super Nintendo World theme park land at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Universal Creative has raised the bar for high-capacity interactivity, Immersing guests in the wildly unique and colorful worlds of Nintendo while also honoring the gold standard legacy of gameplay pioneered by Mario’s creator, Shigeru Miyamoto.

What They’re Saying:

Mark Woodbury, Incoming Chairman and CEO, Universal Parks & Resorts and President, Universal Creative said: “We use constant innovation along with powerful stories and adventures to take our guests places they can only go within Universal theme parks. We create more than rides and lands. We create once-in-a-lifetime experiences. And all of us are grateful for the recognition we have received from the Themed Entertainment Association.”

