Disney Parks & Resorts Receives Multiple Themed Entertainment Association Awards

At this year’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo, Disney has shared that they have received multiple Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) Awards. The Disney Parks Blog has shared that these awards honor the talents of Walt Disney Imagineering, a top industry honor.

What’s Happening:

The first award went to the innovative Stuntronics technology, for Outstanding Technical Innovation. Disney Imagineers designed an advanced robotics figure that makes its own, real-time decisions when to tuck, somersault and slow down while soaring 85 feet in the air. The result is Spider-Man in Avengers Campus

Also honored were two accomplished and influential Imagineers. Retired Imagineer Doris Hardoon received the Buzz Price Thea Award recognizing a lifetime of distinguished achievements.

As a designer and art producer, Doris began her career with Disney Parks in 1979. She was well-known for her visionary perspectives and creative candor that helped bring some of the World Showcase pavilions at EPCOT Animal Kingdom Disneyland

Secondly, Imagineer Carmen Smith will receive the Thea Catalyst Award, recognizing her focus on relevant, authentic and culturally accurate storytelling. With Carmen’s newly expanded purview as senior vice president for Creative Development, Product/Content & Inclusive Strategies for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, her positive influence and impact connecting with guests around the world will continue to grow.

Disney Live Entertainment is the recipient of Brass Ring Awards for Live Entertainment Excellence. Magic Happens

As for Games & Retail Excellence, the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

What They’re Saying:

Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said: “Our brilliant creative teams continue to elevate the standards of themed entertainment in amazing new and relevant ways. With breakthrough achievements and the finest talent, it’s no surprise that Walt Disney Imagineering and our consumer products business continue to be leaders in our industry.”

“Our brilliant creative teams continue to elevate the standards of themed entertainment in amazing new and relevant ways. With breakthrough achievements and the finest talent, it’s no surprise that Walt Disney Imagineering and our consumer products business continue to be leaders in our industry.” Bob Weis, president, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative and New Experience Development, who received the Buzz Price Thea Award himself last year, said: “We never lose sight of the global audience we create experiences for, and we are grateful to TEA and IAAPA for being such a force in our industry and their recognition of our Imagineering teams. I am so proud of everyone who was recognized this year, especially Doris Hardoon and Carmen Smith, to whom I extend a special congratulations.”

