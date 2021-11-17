Disney Parks & Resorts Receives Multiple Themed Entertainment Association Awards

by | Nov 17, 2021 1:32 PM Pacific Time

At this year’s International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo, Disney has shared that they have received multiple Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) Awards. The Disney Parks Blog has shared that these awards honor the talents of Walt Disney Imagineering, a top industry honor.

What’s Happening:

  • The first award went to the innovative Stuntronics technology, for Outstanding Technical Innovation. Disney Imagineers designed an advanced robotics figure that makes its own, real-time decisions when to tuck, somersault and slow down while soaring 85 feet in the air. The result is Spider-Man in Avengers Campus, flying above with gravity-defying feats never before seen in a Disney park.

  • Also honored were two accomplished and influential Imagineers. Retired Imagineer Doris Hardoon received the Buzz Price Thea Award recognizing a lifetime of distinguished achievements.
  • As a designer and art producer, Doris began her career with Disney Parks in 1979. She was well-known for her visionary perspectives and creative candor that helped bring some of the World Showcase pavilions at EPCOT to life, and she later worked on Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Doris also was a key leader in projects like the opening of Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. Her international work continued through Shanghai Disney Resort, where she developed culturally relevant details for the resort.

  • Secondly, Imagineer Carmen Smith will receive the Thea Catalyst Award, recognizing her focus on relevant, authentic and culturally accurate storytelling. With Carmen’s newly expanded purview as senior vice president for Creative Development, Product/Content & Inclusive Strategies for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, her positive influence and impact connecting with guests around the world will continue to grow.

  • Disney Live Entertainment is the recipient of Brass Ring Awards for Live Entertainment Excellence. Magic Happens Parade received a Brass Ring Award for Best Atmosphere Street Show Performance, and Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party was awarded for Most Creative Halloween Haunt, Show or Experience.

What They’re Saying:

  • Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products said: “Our brilliant creative teams continue to elevate the standards of themed entertainment in amazing new and relevant ways. With breakthrough achievements and the finest talent, it’s no surprise that Walt Disney Imagineering and our consumer products business continue to be leaders in our industry.”
  • Bob Weis, president, Walt Disney Imagineering Creative and New Experience Development, who received the Buzz Price Thea Award himself last year, said: “We never lose sight of the global audience we create experiences for, and we are grateful to TEA and IAAPA for being such a force in our industry and their recognition of our Imagineering teams. I am so proud of everyone who was recognized this year, especially Doris Hardoon and Carmen Smith, to whom I extend a special congratulations.”

Universal Parks & Resorts and the Themed Entertainment Association Awards:

