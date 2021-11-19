“GMA” Guest List: Halle Berry, Jeremy Renner and More to Appear Week of November 22nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 22nd-27th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 22nd-27th:
- Monday, November 22
- Halle Berry (Bruised)
- Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye)
- Diana Gabaldon (Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone)
- Tuesday, November 23
- Dancing with the Stars finale celebration
- Performance by Jimmie Allen
- Wednesday, November 24
- Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye)
- Jessica Seinfeld (Vegan, at Times)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Aladdin
- Thursday, November 25
- Jared Leto (House of Gucci)
- Thanksgiving 911 with chefs Ryan Scott, Lorena Garcia and Eddie Jackson
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 26
- Daniel Dae Kim (The Hot Zone: Anthrax)
- Soraya Sutherlin (A Kids’ Book About Safety)
- Black Friday Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Performance by Cheat Codes featuring Lee Brice and Lindsay Ell
- Saturday, November 27
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Binge This! with Andrea Lavinthal
- Kathryn Snearly (Holiday storage)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.