“GMA” Guest List: Halle Berry, Jeremy Renner and More to Appear Week of November 22nd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 22nd-27th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 22nd-27th:

Monday, November 22 Halle Berry ( Bruised ) Jeremy Renner ( Hawkeye ) Diana Gabaldon ( Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone )

Tuesday, November 23 Dancing with the Stars finale celebration Performance by Jimmie Allen

Wednesday, November 24 Hailee Steinfeld ( Hawkeye ) Jessica Seinfeld ( Vegan, at Times ) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Aladdin

Thursday, November 25 Jared Leto ( House of Gucci ) Thanksgiving 911 with chefs Ryan Scott, Lorena Garcia and Eddie Jackson Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 26 Daniel Dae Kim ( The Hot Zone: Anthrax ) Soraya Sutherlin ( A Kids’ Book About Safety ) Black Friday Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Performance by Cheat Codes featuring Lee Brice and Lindsay Ell

Saturday, November 27 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Binge This! with Andrea Lavinthal Kathryn Snearly (Holiday storage)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.