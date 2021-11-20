Fantasmic! Will Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios with New Scene in 2022

As Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced earlier today at Destination D23, Fantasmic! will be returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022.
What’s Happening:
- When this incredible spectacular reopens next year, it will incorporate an all-new sequence featuring live performers, stunts, special effects and more.
- Fantasmic! has been closed since Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopened from the pandemic related closure in July 2020.
- This will be the first major update to the Disney’s Hollywood Studios version of the show since it opened in 1998.
- It was also announced at Destination D23 that Disneyland’s version of Fantasmic! will also be returning next year.
A whole segment of Disney’s Hollywood Studios Fantasmic is being replaced when it returns in 2022. #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/lTWMu9Oac4
— LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 20, 2021
