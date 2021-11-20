Fantasmic, World of Color, Main Street Electrical Parade to Return to Disneyland Resort in 2022

At the Destination D23 event, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro listed off favorite things that are returning to the parks, including the return of Fantasmic!, World of Color, and Main Street Electrical Parade to the Disneyland Resort next year.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today at the Destination D23 event, during the Parks and Resorts presentation by Chairman Josh D’Amaro, while listing a full slate of entertainment offerings, food, and celebrations that are returning to Disney Parks Around the Globe, he took a moment to focus on what’s coming to Disneyland.
- In this non-stop list of offerings, he mentioned that World of Color, Fantasmic! And the Main Street Electrical Parade will be returning to the Disneyland Resort next year.
- In recent weeks, Paradise Bay at Disney California Adventure had been drained to allow for work to be done on the infrastructure of World of Color, and it was surmised that this was getting ready for the show to return.
- A new shoreline patio (that will likely be used for viewing for Fantasmic!) was recently completed, and Pelican’s Landing at Disneyland is now available for guests.
- And recently, a post from the official Disney Parks TikTok account teased the return of the venerable classic, the Main Street Electrical Parade, but we weren’t 100% sure where it was going until today.
- D’Amaro also mentioned that the Main Street Electrical Parade will be returning to Disneyland Park to commemorate the parade’s 50th anniversary.
- No specific dates were given for the return of these shows and parades, just the promise that it will be sometime next year.
- The announcement came during the Destination D23 Event currently taking place at Walt Disney World, and you can follow all of our coverage here!