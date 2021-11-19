Pelican’s Landing Seating Area Now Open in New Orleans Square

Yesterday, we spotted a new sign at the new Pelican’s Landing seating area at New Orleans Square in Disneyland as well as some new feathered friends. Today, the seating area has opened to the public.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering shared on Instagram about the opening of Pelican’s Landing, an area that will greatly improve the seating options available to guests in New Orleans Square.
- The seating area at Harbour Galley has been expanded to include a lower-level seating area next to a new dock.
- Imagineering stated in the post:
“Our amazing Imagineering team in Anaheim created the new dock structure, including a number of new and informative story panels that relate to our famous river crafts. Stop by and enjoy the great views of the bustling waterway, and keep an eye out for a pod of Brown Pelicans!”
Various Imagineers who worked on the project, including Kim Irvine, pose for a photo.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Beginning Monday, November 22, Disney will be testing a hybrid of stand-by and virtual queue access for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland.
- The holiday season has arrived, and that means the Happiest Place on Earth has decked its halls with festive fun that runs from now through the beginning of 2022. With that in mind, we thought this week would be a good time to share a collection of photos and videos we took over the opening weekend of this year’s Disneyland Resort holiday celebration.
- As construction continues on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, Disney has decided to completely reimagine Mickey’s Toontown to bring the timeless land into the 21st century.