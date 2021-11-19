Pelican’s Landing Seating Area Now Open in New Orleans Square

Yesterday, we spotted a new sign at the new Pelican’s Landing seating area at New Orleans Square in Disneyland as well as some new feathered friends. Today, the seating area has opened to the public.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering shared on Instagram

The seating area at Harbour Galley has been expanded to include a lower-level seating area next to a new dock.

Imagineering stated in the post:

“Our amazing Imagineering team in Anaheim created the new dock structure, including a number of new and informative story panels that relate to our famous river crafts. Stop by and enjoy the great views of the bustling waterway, and keep an eye out for a pod of Brown Pelicans!”

Various Imagineers who worked on the project, including Kim Irvine, pose for a photo.

