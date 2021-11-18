Photos: Pelicans and Pelican’s Landing Sign Show Up at Disneyland

Work continues on the new Pelican’s Landing seating area at New Orleans Square in Disneyland and today, Mike spotted a new sign for the area as well as some new feathered friends.

The seating area at Harbour Galley is being expanded to include a lower-level seating area next to a new dock. The combined upper and lower seating area will be called Pelican’s Landing and is expected to open later in 2021 at Disneyland.

Today, we spotted a new sign for the area as well as some pelicans.

New Orleans Square has been going through quite the refurbishment for a while now, and Mike spotted a sign