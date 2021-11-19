Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland Testing Stand-By Line Beginning Monday, November 22

As with WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Disneyland version of the latter will soon be switching over to a hybrid of stand-by line and virtual queue.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning Monday, November 22, Disney will be testing a hybrid of stand-by and virtual queue access for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland, according to the OC Register.
- Stand-by access will be used mostly on quieter days, with the virtual queue being activated only on certain days and at certain times. The previous 7am and 12pm boarding group drops will be paused during this test.
- Since this is a test, standby and virtual queue times may vary throughout the day. Certain days may utilize a hybrid of virtual and standby queues, depending on demand.
- One change is that visitors will need to be inside Disneyland to access the Rise of the Resistance 12pm drop of the virtual queue.
- Guests who have a virtual queue boarding group may enter the attraction through the virtual queue return line during the designated virtual queue return window, even if the attraction has transitioned to a standby queue.
- This test is partially in preparation for Disneyland’s rollout of the Disney Genie+ service.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Work continues on the new Pelican’s Landing seating area at New Orleans Square in Disneyland and today, Mike spotted a new sign for the area as well as some new feathered friends.
- The holiday season has arrived, and that means the Happiest Place on Earth has decked its halls with festive fun that runs from now through the beginning of 2022. With that in mind, we thought this week would be a good time to share a collection of photos and videos we took over the opening weekend of this year’s Disneyland Resort holiday celebration.
- As construction continues on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland, Disney has decided to completely reimagine Mickey’s Toontown to bring the timeless land into the 21st century.