WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Testing Stand-By Line Beginning Tomorrow

Since it first opened along with the rest of Avengers Campus this summer, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure has been operating with a virtual queue. Starting tomorrow, November 4, the ride will switch over to a hybrid of a virtual queue and stand-by line.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning Thursday, November 4, Disney will be testing a hybrid of stand-by and virtual queue access for WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure.
- Stand-by access will be used mostly on quieter days, with the virtual queue being activated only on certain days and at certain times. The previous 7am and 12pm boarding group drops will be paused during this test.
- Since this is a test, standby and virtual queue times may vary throughout the day. Certain days may utilize a hybrid of virtual and standby queues, depending on demand.
- Guests who have a virtual queue boarding group may enter the attraction through the virtual queue return line during the designated virtual queue return window, even if the attraction has transitioned to a standby queue.
- When the virtual queue is in use, all of the same rules as before apply.
