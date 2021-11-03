The Foodie Guide to Holidays at the Disneyland Resort Showcases Delicious Festive Treats

The holiday season is almost upon us, which means it’s time to delve into the Foodie Guide to Holidays at Disneyland Resort – The Merriest Place on Earth! These items will be available starting November 12, through January 9, 2022.

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet (mobile order available)

Chicken Parmesan Pizza – Chicken breast tossed in zesty marinara sauce with mozzarella and Parmesan topped with sun-dried tomato drizzle, seasoned breadcrumbs, and basil

Tomato Cream Pasta – Italian sausage and bell peppers served on chef’s choice of pasta tossed with blush sauce

Green Alien Holiday Macaron – Macaron filled with marshmallow crème and chocolate ganache

Blue Bayou Restaurant (mobile check-in available)

31 Royal Street Signature Julep – A refreshing blend of blood orange and mint

Cookie Butter Crème Brûlée with cookie crumbles and chocolate brownie

Café Orleans (mobile dine walk-up and mobile check-in available)

Hot Cocoa Crème Brûlée topped with marshmallow chantilly and served with sugar cookies

Carnation Café (mobile check-in available)

Herb-roasted Pork Sandwich – Herb-roasted pork, mortadella, pickled onions, and arugula on ciabatta served with your choice of fresh fruit or seasoned french fries

Churro Cart – Castle Hub

Chocolate-Cinnamon Churro – Traditional cinnamon-sugar churro rolled in hot chocolate powder

Churro Cart – Critter Country

Groom Churro – Classic churro dressed in a duo of dark and milk chocolate

Churro Cart – New Orleans Square

Bride Churro – Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar

Churro Cart – Tomorrowland

Pink Coconut Churro with chocolate marshmallow crème dipping sauce

Churro Cart – Town Square

Holiday Cookie Churro topped with crushed ginger snaps and holiday spices with vanilla dipping sauce

French Market (mobile order available)

Smothered Beef with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, caramelized onions and roasted garlic au jus

Haunted Mansion Holiday Wreath Cookie

Wedding Cake – Chocolate cake with buttercream frosting, sour cherries, cream cheese filling, finished with a splatter of cherry sauce

Galactic Grill (mobile order available)

Specialty Burger – 1/3 lb. Angus beef patty, roasted sausage, provolone, chimichurri aïoli, honey-mustard, arugula, grilled onion, and red bell peppers on a toasted bun served with choice of Greek yogurt or french fries

Peppermint-Mocha Frappé – Frozen coffee beverage with peppermint and chocolate, topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candies

Caramel Pecan Brownie Parfait – Layers of devil’s food cake, chocolate brownie, caramel pecans and vanilla chantilly

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (mobile order available)

Peppermint Holiday Sundae – Two scoops of peppermint ice cream with fudge topping, crushed peppermint, whipped cream, and a cherry

Refreshment Corner (mobile order available)

Spicy Meatball Sandwich – House-made meatballs, marinara, shredded mozzarella, and cheese sauce on a toasted garlic hoagie roll

Golden Horseshoe (mobile order available)

Churro Funnel Cake à la Mode – House-made funnel cake topped with dulce de leche gelato, cinnamon sugar, toffee candy and caramel

Harbour Galley – reopening soon (mobile order available)

Seafood Boil for Two – Shareable experience with Cajun-buttered shrimp with red potatoes, corn, and andouille sausage with rustic bread (also available as an individual portion; offering starts mid-Dec.)

Hungry Bear Restaurant (mobile order available)

Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger – 1/3 lb. Angus chuck patty with applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, onion ring, pickled jalapeños, and BBQ sauce served with Cuties Mandarin oranges or french fries

Honey Cream Cold Brew – Cold brew sweetened with honey cream served over ice

Pumpkin Cheesecake Funnel Cake

Ice Cream and Vending Carts

Cinnamon Cotton Candy

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café (mobile order available)

Turkey Noodle Soup

Holiday Brownie with white chocolate mousse, holiday sprinkles, and decorations

Chocolate-Mint Macaron with white peppermint cream filling and rich chocolate ganache

Holiday Sandwich – Roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce on rustic bread served with house-made chips

Maple Walnut Cheesecake – Maple cheesecake with walnut-graham cracker crust, vanilla chantilly, and candied walnuts

Mickey Gingerbread – Soft gingerbread Mickey cookie

Market House

Mickey Gingerbread – Soft gingerbread Mickey cookie

Mint Julep Bar (mobile order available)

Peppermint Beignets – 3- or 6-pack beignets dusted with peppermint powdered sugar

Plaza Inn

Chocolate Chip-Red Velvet Bundt Cake filled with cheesecake, cream cheese glaze, and holiday sprinkles

Holiday Cake – Devil’s food cake with swirled chocolate mousse filling, buttercream frosting, and holiday sprinkles

A Christmas Fantasy Parade Dining Package – Roasted New York strip loin and house-made mac and cheese with autumn vegetables and chocolate bread pudding. Relax as you share a delightful meal at the legendary Plaza Inn, then enjoy prime viewing for the merry mayhem of “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade. Check back to Disney Parks Blog for information on booking.

Rancho del Zocolo

Pork Pozole – Traditional Mexican stew of hominy, shredded pork and guajillo peppers garnished with lime, cabbage, onion, and radish

Mexican Hot Chocolate with cinnamon flavor

Cinnamon Crisps with Dipping Sauce – Caramel, honey-vanilla, or chocolate

Dessert Nachos – Cinnamon crisps topped with berry compote, whipped cream, and honey crème anglaise

Horchata – Sweet creamy cinnamon, rice, and milk beverage served over ice

Pretzel Carts – Tomorrowland

Toffee Pretzel – Cream cheese-filled pretzel sprinkled with toffee sugar and chocolate marshmallow crème dipping sauce

Red Rose Taverne (mobile order available)

Eggnog Cold Brew – Cold brew coffee and eggnog topped with whipped cream and holiday spices

Holiday Grey Stuff with holiday sprinkles and a white chocolate star

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread Cookie

River Belle Terrace (mobile dine walk-up and mobile check-in available)

Hummingbird Cake – Pineapple-banana spice cake with cream cheese frosting and candied pecans

Country Ham Cubano – Pulled pork, Havarti cheese, and pickles

Seasonal Monkey Bread

Royal Street Veranda (mobile order available)

Pumpkin Fritters with cream cheese dipping sauce

Stage Door Café (mobile order available)

Spicy Corn Dog – Hand-dipped spicy beef frank drizzled with cheese sauce and crushed spicy chips served with Cuties Mandarin oranges or small bag of chips

Churro Funnel Cake – House-made funnel cake topped with cinnamon sugar, caramel, toffee candy, and whipped cream

Classic Funnel Cake with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and snowflake sprinkles

Tropical Hideaway

Holiday DOLE Whip Sundae – A swirl of DOLE Whip Cherry and Lime topped with festive decorations

Disney California Adventure Park

Award Wieners (mobile order available)

Pastrami Reuben – Thinly-sliced pastrami with caramelized onions, pickled cabbage, Thousand Island dressing, spicy mustard, provolone, and pickle spears on a toasted baguette served with Cuties Mandarin oranges or filmstrip fries

Chocolate-Marshmallow Funnel Cake Fries topped with cinnamon-cocoa, marshmallow drizzle, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce

Boudin Bread Cart

Candy Cane-shaped Sourdough

Christmas Tree Pull-Apart

Snowman-shaped Sourdough

Churro Cart – Goofy’s

Dusted Gingerbread Churro with sweet gingerbread crumbles drizzled with vanilla frosting and finished with Christmas chocolates

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (mobile order available)

Tres Leches Hard Float – Tres leches stout served with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream Sundae – Scoops of chocolate and peppermint ice cream in a candy cane premium waffle cup topped with whipped cream, chocolate-dipped cookies, and crushed peppermint

Chocolate-Peppermint Bar – Choice of ice cream bar dipped in chocolate drizzled in peppermint icing and topped with crushed peppermint

Mickey Gingerbread

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros (mobile order available)

Cherry-Chocolate Churro – Classic churro rolled in crushed chocolate cookies and topped with cherry glaze and chocolate chips

Cozy Cone Motel 2 – Ice Cream Cones (mobile order available)

Peppermint Ice Cream (cone or cup) decorated with holiday sprinkles and topped with a sugar star

Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso (mobile order available)

Creamy Pesto Alfredo Cone – Creamy pesto alfredo pasta, marinated chicken, balsamic reduction, diced tomatoes, and Romano cheese served in a bread cone

Cozy Cone Motel 4 – Frozen Cone-coctions (mobile order available)

Peppermint Stout

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical

Mickey Gingerbread

Hollywood Lounge (mobile order available)

Holiday Lemonade – Butterfly pea tea, orange juice, and lemonade

Peach-Citrus Cocktail – Peach schnapps, rum, lemon-lime soda, blue curaçao, and orange juice

Holiday Mule – Peppermint schnapps, cranberry juice, and ginger ale

Holiday Limeade – Lemon-lime soda with grenadine garnished with a cherry

Blue Lemonade Fizz – Butterfly pea flower tea with hard lemonade seltzer

Tropical Holiday Margarita – Tequila, rum, coconut milk, lime juice, and coconut cream

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining

Holiday Hot Chocolate – Peppermint schnapps and vanilla vodka in hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and peppermint

Holiday Martini – Vanilla vodka paired with peppermint, chocolate liqueur, and hazelnut liqueur with a rim of chocolate and peppermint

Lamplight Lounge (mobile check-in available)

Stout-braised Winter Short Ribs served atop creamy spiced butternut squash risotto with glazed baby carrots finished with short rib jus reduction, bourbon-cranberry sauce, toasted pepitas, and pea-shoot greens

Holiday Hot Chocolate – Peppermint schnapps and vanilla vodka in hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and peppermint

Holiday Martini – Vanilla vodka paired with peppermint, chocolate liqueur, and hazelnut liqueur with a rim of chocolate and peppermint

Peppermint-Hot Cocoa Donuts – Hot cocoa-dusted donuts with toasted marshmallow creme and peppermint-chocolate dipping sauces

Mortimer’s Market

Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Sourdough

Snowman-shaped Sourdough

Outdoor Ventures

Blue and White Swirl Cotton Candy in Snowflake Bag

Pacific Wharf Café (mobile order available)

Candy Cane-shaped Sourdough

Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Sourdough

Snowman-shaped Sourdough

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread

Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart (mobile order available)

Mickey-shaped Gingerbread

Schmoozies! (mobile order available)

Peppermint Shake – Peppermint shake topped with whipped cream and chocolate crème cookies

Holiday Affogato – Peppermint ice cream with a shot of espresso

Mocha Almond Affogato – Mocha almond ice cream with a shot of espresso

Mocha Almond Fudge Shake with a chocolate peanut rim topped with whipped cream

Smokejumpers Grill (mobile order available)

Cranberry Turkey Burger – Grilled turkey burger, cranberry BBQ sauce, seasoned sweet potato fries, and fried onion strings served with choice of waffle-cut fries or onion rings

Apple Whiskey Cocktail – Whiskey with apple cider, apple juice, and hints of vanilla

Wine Country Trattoria (mobile check-in available)

Chocolate Peppermint Martini – Chocolate liqueur, peppermint schnapps and vanilla vodka in a crushed candy cane-rimmed glass

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill (mobile order available)

Holiday Mickey Donut

Holiday Minnie Donut

GCH Craftsman Bar (mobile dine walk-up and mobile check-in available)

California Snowball – Rum, coconut rum, and cream of coconut garnished with coconut flakes

Holiday Spice – Cream liqueur, spiced rum, and pumpkin-spice syrup garnished with a cinnamon stick and a dusting of pumpkin spice

Disney’s Grand Californian Holiday Cart

Mickey Poinsettia Cookie

Mickey Snowman Cookie

Mickey Christmas Cookie

Mickey Gingerbread

Mickey Peppermint Crisped Rice Treat

Cookie Christmas Box

Gingerbread Stout Cake

Holiday Hot Chocolate

Holiday Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Holiday Hot Cider

Cookie Shot

Red Velvet Cookie Shot

Holiday Hot Chocolate with Irish Cream Liqueur

Holiday Hot Chocolate with Spiced Rum

Holiday Hot Chocolate with Peppermint Schnapps

Holiday Hot Chocolate with Cream Liqueur

California Snowball – Rum, coconut rum, and cream of coconut garnished with coconut flakes

Holiday Spice – Cream liqueur, spiced rum, and pumpkin spice syrup garnished with a cinnamon stick and a dusting of pumpkin spice

Disneyland Hotel

Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill (mobile order available)

Snowball Cookies

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

The Coffee House (mobile order available)

Flaky Napoleon – Layered puff pastry with chantilly cream

Apple-Cinnamon Muffin

Egg Nog Latte

Hot Apple Cider

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (mobile check-in available)

Ginger-Spice Cocktail – Gin, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, ginger syrup, and cinnamon syrup, dusted with cinnamon-dusted with candied ginger

Peppermint Rum Cocktail – Rum, peppermint schnapps, ginger syrup, lemon juice, cream of coconut, mint leaves, and pomegranate juice garnished with a candy cane

Sparkling Wine Cocktail – Trader Sam’s Gorilla Grog, lime juice, orgeat, orange curaçao, rum, sparkling wine, and cinnamon syrup garnished with a cherry

Holiday Cocktail – Spiced liqueur, coffee liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, and coconut cream available in a Nutcracker Tiki Mug

If you’re looking for the Foodie Guide to Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, then stay tuned, for Disney has said it will be released soon.