Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to Open Summer 2022 at EPCOT, Glenn Close Reprising Role as Nova Prime

It’s definitely been a minute since Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was first announced — but the wait is almost over. Today, it was announced that the new attraction will debut at EPCOT this summer.

What’s Happening:

Another exciting announcement was that Glenn Close would be reprising her role as Nova Prime from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film in this new attraction:

Elsewhere at Destination D23, guests got to actually climb into one of the ride vehicles for the attraction:

When it opens, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world.

It’s also being described as a family thrill coaster, putting it a step above Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in the World Discovery neighborhood of EPCOT in Summer 2022.

For more news from Destination D23, be sure to check out our tag page