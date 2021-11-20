Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to Open Summer 2022 at EPCOT, Glenn Close Reprising Role as Nova Prime

It’s definitely been a minute since Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was first announced — but the wait is almost over. Today, it was announced that the new attraction will debut at EPCOT this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Today, at Destination D23, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro provided some updates on the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster coming to EPCOT.
- While it was recently confirmed that the ride would arrive in 2022, we now know that it’s slated for a Summer debut.
- Plus, thanks to the Disney Parks Blog, we have a better idea of what guests can expect from the queue — or, actually, the Xandar Gallery where guests will learn about the Xandarian people, culture and history
- Another exciting announcement was that Glenn Close would be reprising her role as Nova Prime from the first Guardians of the Galaxy film in this new attraction:
- Elsewhere at Destination D23, guests got to actually climb into one of the ride vehicles for the attraction:
- When it opens, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world.
- It’s also being described as a family thrill coaster, putting it a step above Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in terms of thrills but still shy of the likes of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in the World Discovery neighborhood of EPCOT in Summer 2022.
