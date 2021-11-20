“Puppy Dog Pals” Season 5 Premieres January 14, 2022 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW

ComingSoon has exclusively announced that Puppy Dog Pals Season 5 will premiere January 14, 2022 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, in addition to revealing exclusive Season 5 key art and a clip from the Season 4 finale.

What’s Happening:

The fourth season finale of the hit animated series will premiere on Friday, November 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

The Season 4 finale is described as a “culmination of several episodes leading up to Bob (voiced by Harland Williams) and Ana’s (voiced by Cree Summer) wedding.” The finale will consist of two 11-minute stories, “Runaway Wedding Ring,” and “Bob and Ana’s Wedding.”

You can check out the Puppy Dog Pals Season 4 finale clip below:

The official synopsis for Season 5 reads: “The upcoming season centers on Bingo and Rolly, who have opened a Doggy Dojo to teach young pets how to go on missions for their animal friends and humans. Consisting of two 11-minute stories, each episode focuses on Bingo and Rolly helping guide young animals on the finer points of being ‘mission pets,’ including creative problem solving, teamwork and resilience.”

“The upcoming season centers on Bingo and Rolly, who have opened a Doggy Dojo to teach young pets how to go on missions for their animal friends and humans. Consisting of two 11-minute stories, each episode focuses on Bingo and Rolly helping guide young animals on the finer points of being ‘mission pets,’ including creative problem solving, teamwork and resilience.” Season 5 of Puppy Dog Pals stars Elisha “EJ” Williams as quick-witted, problem-solver Bingo; Gracen Newton ( Child Support ) as silly, energetic Rolly; Tom Kenny ( SpongeBob SquarePants ) as A.R.F.; and Jessica DiCicco ( The Loud House ) as Hissy. Harland Williams is the show’s creator, serves as consulting producer, and voices the role of Bob, the pups’ devoted owner.

stars Elisha “EJ” Williams as quick-witted, problem-solver Bingo; Gracen Newton ( ) as silly, energetic Rolly; Tom Kenny ( ) as A.R.F.; and Jessica DiCicco ( ) as Hissy. Harland Williams is the show’s creator, serves as consulting producer, and voices the role of Bob, the pups’ devoted owner. The fifth season also introduces several new characters, including Darius (Ana’s young nephew) and his two pets, Buster (an energetic boxer pup) and Leo (an adventurous Kitty), as well as Grace (a playfully mischievous neighbor) and her two pets, Roxy (a loving and assertive puppy) and Nougat (a high-energy piglet).

Season 5 is executive produced by Michael Olson. Trevor Wall is supervising director/co-producer and Sean Coyle serves as consulting producer.