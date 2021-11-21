Marvel Releases Yet Another “Hawkeye” Character Poster

“Together they can take on anything the city throws at them.” In celebration of the release of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye this Wednesday on Disney+, a new poster for the show has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

We are just a few days away from the release of the first two episodes of Hawkeye , and to celebrate Marvel Studios has released a new character poster by artist Adam Rabalais

The poster features Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Pizza Dog.

Together they can take on anything the city throws at them. Check out this new poster inspired by Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial and start streaming the first two-episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus. Artist: @adamrabalais pic.twitter.com/2ANi0VFmZm — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 21, 2021

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.