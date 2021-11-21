New Trailer Released for Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”

We have a brand new trailer for Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of West Side Story showcasing the forming love story that is at the center of the film.

What’s Happening:

is an adaptation of the 1957 musical of the same name, which explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. This brand new trailer showcases the growing love between Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) that is at the center of the story.

In addition to Zegler and Elgort, West Side Story stars: Ariana DeBose (Anita) David Alvarez (Bernardo) Mike Faist (Riff) Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino) Ana Isabelle (Rosalía) Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works.

Steven Spielberg shared some thoughts from the set

On November 10, a new poster for the film was revealed