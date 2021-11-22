Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Treated to Special Seating for Disney KiteTails and Souvenir Opportunity

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy some new perks, including exclusive access to one of the fan-favorite hits of the World’s Most Magical Celebration!

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is giving Annual Passholders exclusive access to Disney KiteTails Animal Kingdom

From December 1 to 15, 2021, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have access to an exclusive seating section during all available showtimes for Disney KiteTails.

Once seated, Passholders will be treated to a 10-minute kite display taking flight over Discovery River Theater. During this time you could see one of the following: A show inspired by The Lion King , featuring kites of Simba, Zazu and more A show inspired by The Jungle Book, featuring kites of King Louie, Baloo and more

Seating is limited and Annual Passholders should plan to arrive no later than 5 minutes before showtime. To enter, Passholders should head toward the entrance across from Theater in the Wild and show their valid Annual Pass card to a Cast Member. Passholder Entrance signage will also be available to help guide Passholders to the correct entrance.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will also have the opportunity to purchase a special Passholder-exclusive cup during the EPCOT

This specialty cup exclusively for Passholders will be available to purchase with the Gingerbread Milkshake at the Donut Box Holiday Kitchen. The Passholder must present a valid Annual Pass card and government-issued photo ID to purchase.

As the festival has yet to begin, the location for this item and times when it is available are subject to change.