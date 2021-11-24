Clint Barton and Kate Bishop To Make Appearances in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

The heroes from Marvel’s latest original series on Disney+ have arrived at Disney California Adventure, just in time to celebrate the holidays at the parks newest land, Avengers Campus.

What’s Happening:

Straight from the new Disney+ Hawkeye , Clint Barton and Kate Bishop have arrived at Avengers Campus Disney California Adventure

Taking place on select days, the confrontation heads up to the rooftop and across the building, and guests will want to see what happens when the heroes from the new Disney+ original put a bow on this new holiday offering in the park.

Kate Bishop and Clint Barton join their other fellow Super Heroes in the area like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Sersi, Kingo and Phastos Eternals and of course, Captain America and Iron Man.

and of course, Captain America and Iron Man. Marvel Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer

