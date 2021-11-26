EPCOT Beacons of Magic Gets a Holiday Lighting Update

Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley has shared a look at yet-another updated lighting package for Spaceship Earth, this time celebrating the holidays at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the launch of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays today, Imagineers developed a new lighting composition for Spaceship Earth. Adding to Beacons of Magic

You can see a few clips of the updated holiday show on Zach Riddley’s Instagram page

According to Riddley, “the team was inspired by the concept of light ushering in holiday celebrations around the world, and our Imagineering team created new programming reflective of starlight in clear winter skies and the beautiful green and blue glow of the Aurora Borealis northern lights.”

Part of this new holiday show will harken back to EPCOT holidays of old, by referencing visual elements from the Lights of Winter holiday display that graced the World Showcase bridge from 1994 until 2008. Fans of EPCOT’s history may even be able to pick out these visual elements.

This limited time program will run alongside the 50th Anniversary Beacon of Magic show through December 30, 2021.