“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guests List: Kathy Griffin, Billy Crystal and More to Appear Week of November 29th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 29th-December 3rd:

Monday, November 29 Kathy Griffin Alan Ruck Musical Guest Inhaler

Tuesday, November 30 Billy Crystal ( Mr. Saturday Night ) Jay Ellis ( Insecure )

Wednesday, December 1 Ken Jeong ( I Can See Your Voice ) Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle ( Pen15 )

Thursday, December 2 Riz Ahmed ( Encounter )

Friday, December 3 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.