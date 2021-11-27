Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of Marvel’s “Hit Monkey” in a New Featurette

Audiences got a very different look at the Marvel Universe with the new animated series Hit Monkey on Hulu recently. Today, Hulu shared a featurette giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new original series.

The new Hit Monkey featurette features insights from co-executive producer Neal Holman, associate art director Brenda Weede, animation director J. West Hickman, background director Jill Dykxhorrn and more.

We get a look at the art design for the unique characters in this new series and we also get to hear about what was done to take a character who cannot speak and allow him to emote.

Check out the full featurette below:

Series Synopsis:

“Monkey’s peaceful existence in the Japanese alps is shattered by the tragic loss of his tribe—setting him on a course of revenge and violence in the very world of humans that are responsible for his plight. He’s a killer of killers with a bit of a rage problem. Throughout the series, he must learn to navigate the struggle between his inherently sweet nature and the evil acts he must commit. It’s through his complicated friendship with the Ghost of Bryce (a former assassin and now, Monkey’s unwanted conscience), that will determine whether Monkey will be consumed by his rage or channel it for good. This is the story of Hit-Monkey

Cast:

George Takei (Shinji)

Jason Sudeikis (Bryce)

Olivia Munn (Akiko)

Ally Maki (Haruka)

Nobi Nakanishi (Ito)

Fred Tatasciore (Monkey)

Creative Team:

Josh Gordon and Will Speck ( Blade s of Glory, The Switch, Office Christmas Party ) serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

) serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers. The series is co-executive produced by Keith Foglesong, Matt Thompson, and Neal Holman; and produced by Duffy Boudreau, Mollie Brock, and Marcus Rosentrater.

You can check out Mack’s review of Marvel’s Hit Monkey here and watch the full series on Hulu now.