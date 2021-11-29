Latest “Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Features Gameplay Details for Spider-Man

Crystal Dynamics, the video game developer behind Marvel’s Avengers, shared their latest War Table today to give a look at what players can expect when Spider-Man swings into the game tomorrow.
- First off, the War Table gave us a detailed look at the new raid – Discordant Sound.
- Waknda’s greatest warriors will have to team with Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop Klaw from destroying Wakanda in this new Avengers Initiative adventure.
- We also got a look at some gameplay from the raid, which showed off team challenges and some unique rewards.
- The next highlight was some updates to the game system, including a new power level cap of 175, up from 150.
- It was also announced that players will no longer need to pick one hero to gear up at a time as the weekly objectives the Omega Level Threat and Raid will be completable once per week with each hero.
- Of course, the most exciting part of the War Table Deep Dive was a look ahead to the debut of Spider-Man in the game.
- The video reveals Spider-Man’s story within the game, which involves him obtaining an internship with AIM before learning of their nefarious new plan.
- We also got to see some of Spidey’s gameplay features, including of course his web-slinging and wall-crawling.
- Some of the other highlights for the War Table Deep Dive included new gear upgrades, shipments and other game system updates.
- You can check out the full War Table Deep Dive in the video below:
- For more information on the the updates to Marvel’s Avengers, check out the recap from Square Enix.
