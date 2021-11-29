Latest “Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Features Gameplay Details for Spider-Man

by | Nov 29, 2021 12:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Crystal Dynamics, the video game developer behind Marvel’s Avengers, shared their latest War Table today to give a look at what players can expect when Spider-Man swings into the game tomorrow.

  • First off, the War Table gave us a detailed look at the new raid – Discordant Sound.
  • Waknda’s greatest warriors will have to team with Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop Klaw from destroying Wakanda in this new Avengers Initiative adventure.
  • We also got a look at some gameplay from the raid, which showed off team challenges and some unique rewards.
  • The next highlight was some updates to the game system, including a new power level cap of 175, up from 150.
  • It was also announced that players will no longer need to pick one hero to gear up at a time as the weekly objectives the Omega Level Threat and Raid will be completable once per week with each hero.
  • Of course, the most exciting part of the War Table Deep Dive was a look ahead to the debut of Spider-Man in the game.
  • The video reveals Spider-Man’s story within the game, which involves him obtaining an internship with AIM before learning of their nefarious new plan.
  • We also got to see some of Spidey’s gameplay features, including of course his web-slinging and wall-crawling.
  • Some of the other highlights for the War Table Deep Dive included new gear upgrades, shipments and other game system updates.
  • You can check out the full War Table Deep Dive in the video below:

More on Marvel’s Avengers:

  • Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and cooperative gameplay.
  • Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master abilities, customize a roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
  • You can buy Marvel’s Avengers now on Amazon, and check out Mack’s review of the game.
 
 
