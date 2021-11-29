Latest “Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Features Gameplay Details for Spider-Man

Crystal Dynamics, the video game developer behind Marvel’s Avengers, shared their latest War Table today to give a look at what players can expect when Spider-Man swings into the game tomorrow.

First off, the War Table gave us a detailed look at the new raid – Discordant Sound.

Waknda’s greatest warriors will have to team with Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop Klaw from destroying Wakanda in this new Avengers Initiative adventure.

We also got a look at some gameplay from the raid, which showed off team challenges and some unique rewards.

The next highlight was some updates to the game system, including a new power level cap of 175, up from 150.

It was also announced that players will no longer need to pick one hero to gear up at a time as the weekly

Of course, the most exciting part of the War Table Deep Dive was a look ahead to the debut of Spider-Man in the game.

The video reveals Spider-Man’s story within the game, which involves him obtaining an internship with AIM before learning of their nefarious new plan.

We also got to see some of Spidey’s gameplay features, including of course his web-slinging and wall-crawling.

Some of the other highlights for the War Table Deep Dive included new gear upgrades, shipments and other game system updates.

You can check out the full War Table Deep Dive in the video below:

For more information on the the updates to Marvel’s Avengers, check out the recap from Square Enix

More on Marvel’s Avengers: