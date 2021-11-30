Billy Porter, Ciara, Liza Koshy Announced as Co-Hosts For “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

In addition to Ryan Seacrest, who is appearing for his 17th time as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, it was announced that he will have three co-hosts this year joining him in Times Square.
What’s Happening:
- ABC and MRC Live & Alternative today announced that Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 has added more talent to its co-host roster for this year’s 50th-anniversary celebration headlined by 17-time host and executive producer of the show Ryan Seacrest in Times Square.
- Actress, producer and entertainer Liza Koshy, who previously served as a correspondent on the show in 2019, will return as co-host to head up festivities in Times Square alongside Ryan.
- Returning for his third year, Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter, who co-hosted last year from Times Square, will return to New Orleans as co-host to shepherd the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019.
- New Year’s veteran hostess and award-winning multi platinum-selling artist Ciara will return to the show for her fifth year, overseeing the LA party with history-making “Club Quarantine” DJ D-Nice spinning the turntables to round out the bash.
- Country artist Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent for a third consecutive year.
- The most-watched annual celebration, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, will air Friday, December 31st, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.
- As previously announced, this year marks the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances, airing until 2 a.m. EST, and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.
- In addition to the Times Square countdown, LA Party and New Orleans, the 50th celebration will feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination.
- Additional details around performers are expected to be announced closer to show night.
- The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021 dominated the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 7.0 million Total Viewers and by 63% with Adults 18-49. Soaring by double digits year over year, last year’s late-night telecast attracted 18.4 million Total Viewers and ranked as the highest-rated musical special of 2020 among Adults 18-49.