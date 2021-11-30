Billy Porter, Ciara, Liza Koshy Announced as Co-Hosts For “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

by | Nov 30, 2021 12:31 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

In addition to Ryan Seacrest, who is appearing for his 17th time as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, it was announced that he will have three co-hosts this year joining him in Times Square.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC and MRC Live & Alternative today announced that Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 has added more talent to its co-host roster for this year’s 50th-anniversary celebration headlined by 17-time host and executive producer of the show Ryan Seacrest in Times Square.
  • Actress, producer and entertainer Liza Koshy, who previously served as a correspondent on the show in 2019, will return as co-host to head up festivities in Times Square alongside Ryan.
  • Returning for his third year, Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter, who co-hosted last year from Times Square, will return to New Orleans as co-host to shepherd the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019.
  • New Year’s veteran hostess and award-winning multi platinum-selling artist Ciara will return to the show for her fifth year, overseeing the LA party with history-making “Club Quarantine” DJ D-Nice spinning the turntables to round out the bash.
  • Country artist Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent for a third consecutive year.
  • The most-watched annual celebration, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, will air Friday, December 31st, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.
  • As previously announced, this year marks the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition that celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances, airing until 2 a.m. EST, and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.
  • In addition to the Times Square countdown, LA Party and New Orleans, the 50th celebration will feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination.
  • Additional details around performers are expected to be announced closer to show night.
  • The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2021 dominated the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 7.0 million Total Viewers and by 63% with Adults 18-49. Soaring by double digits year over year, last year’s late-night telecast attracted 18.4 million Total Viewers and ranked as the highest-rated musical special of 2020 among Adults 18-49.
 
 
