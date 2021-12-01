Disneyland Park Cast Members to Have Second Vote for New Master Services Contract

In an update to the ongoing saga between Disneyland and their Master Services employee union, a date has been set for the second vote for Disneyland Park cast members.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Park cast members will have the chance to vote for their new union contract this Thursday and Friday, December 2 and 3, at an off-site location.
- Cast members at Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney under the Master Services Council ratified a new three-year contract on November 17, under the same terms in the new vote.
- The cast members represented by the same unions at Disneyland Park are operating under a contract extension, and they will revote the tentative agreement that was unanimously endorsed by union leadership.
- The tentative agreement, supported unanimously by the Master Services Council Union leadership, provides an approximate 19.35% increase from $15.50 to $18.50 for the majority of employees over the life of the agreement. It breaks down as follows:
- $1.00 per hour retroactive to June 16, 2021 (approximate 6.45% increase for majority of employees) – Retroactivity offer expires if contract is not ratified by December 3, 2021
- $1.00 per hour on June 16, 2022 with a pull forward to November 17, 2021 if contract passes by December 3, 2021 (approximate 6% increase for majority of employees)
- $1.00 per hour on June 16, 2023 (approximate 5.7% increase for majority of employees)
- Cast members with over ten years of service will also receive a bonus if this contract is ratified:
- Employees hired on or before June 16, 2001 will receive the following one-time lump sum bonus:
- Full Time: $2,000
- Part Time: $1,000
- Employees hired between June 17, 2001 and June 16, 2011 will receive the following one-time lump sum bonus:
- Full Time: $1,000
- Part Time: $500
- Employees hired on or before June 16, 2001 will receive the following one-time lump sum bonus:
- Additional benefits offered in the contract will include:
- Health care plans with premiums as low as $7.00 per week for eligible employees
- 10 Paid Holidays for Full Time Employees
- Premium Holiday Pay for Part Time Employees
- Up to 5 weeks Paid Vacation for Full Time Employees
- Up to 5 Days Paid Time off for eligible Part Time Employees
- Up to 56 Hours Paid Sick Leave for Full Time Employees