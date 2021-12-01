Disneyland Park Cast Members to Have Second Vote for New Master Services Contract

In an update to the ongoing saga between Disneyland and their Master Services employee union, a date has been set for the second vote for Disneyland Park cast members.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Park cast members will have the chance to vote for their new union contract this Thursday and Friday, December 2 and 3, at an off-site location.

Cast members at Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney ratified a new three-year contract on November 17

The cast members represented by the same unions at Disneyland Park are operating under a contract extension, and they will revote the tentative agreement that was unanimously endorsed by union leadership.

The tentative agreement, supported unanimously by the Master Services Council Union leadership, provides an approximate 19.35% increase from $15.50 to $18.50 for the majority of employees over the life of the agreement. It breaks down as follows: $1.00 per hour retroactive to June 16, 2021 (approximate 6.45% increase for majority of employees) – Retroactivity offer expires if contract is not ratified by December 3, 2021 $1.00 per hour on June 16, 2022 with a pull forward to November 17, 2021 if contract passes by December 3, 2021 (approximate 6% increase for majority of employees) $1.00 per hour on June 16, 2023 (approximate 5.7% increase for majority of employees)

Cast members with over ten years of service will also receive a bonus if this contract is ratified: Employees hired on or before June 16, 2001 will receive the following one-time lump sum bonus: Full Time: $2,000 Part Time: $1,000 Employees hired between June 17, 2001 and June 16, 2011 will receive the following one-time lump sum bonus: Full Time: $1,000 Part Time: $500

Additional benefits offered in the contract will include: Health care plans with premiums as low as $7.00 per week for eligible employees 10 Paid Holidays for Full Time Employees Premium Holiday Pay for Part Time Employees Up to 5 weeks Paid Vacation for Full Time Employees Up to 5 Days Paid Time off for eligible Part Time Employees Up to 56 Hours Paid Sick Leave for Full Time Employees

