Disneyland Park Cast Members to Have Second Vote for New Master Services Contract

by | Dec 1, 2021 10:06 AM Pacific Time

In an update to the ongoing saga between Disneyland and their Master Services employee union, a date has been set for the second vote for Disneyland Park cast members.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Park cast members will have the chance to vote for their new union contract this Thursday and Friday, December 2 and 3, at an off-site location.
  • Cast members at Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney under the Master Services Council ratified a new three-year contract on November 17, under the same terms in the new vote.
  • The cast members represented by the same unions at Disneyland Park are operating under a contract extension, and they will revote the tentative agreement that was unanimously endorsed by union leadership.
  • The tentative agreement, supported unanimously by the Master Services Council Union leadership, provides an approximate 19.35% increase from $15.50 to $18.50 for the majority of employees over the life of the agreement. It breaks down as follows:
    • $1.00 per hour retroactive to June 16, 2021 (approximate 6.45% increase for majority of employees) – Retroactivity offer expires if contract is not ratified by December 3, 2021
    • $1.00 per hour on June 16, 2022 with a pull forward to November 17, 2021 if contract passes by December 3, 2021 (approximate 6% increase for majority of employees)
    • $1.00 per hour on June 16, 2023 (approximate 5.7% increase for majority of employees)
  • Cast members with over ten years of service will also receive a bonus if this contract is ratified:
    • Employees hired on or before June 16, 2001 will receive the following one-time lump sum bonus:
      • Full Time: $2,000
      • Part Time: $1,000
    • Employees hired between June 17, 2001 and June 16, 2011 will receive the following one-time lump sum bonus:
      • Full Time: $1,000
      • Part Time: $500
  • Additional benefits offered in the contract will include:
    • Health care plans with premiums as low as $7.00 per week for eligible employees
    • 10 Paid Holidays for Full Time Employees  
    • Premium Holiday Pay for Part Time Employees
    • Up to 5 weeks Paid Vacation for Full Time Employees
    • Up to 5 Days Paid Time off for eligible Part Time Employees
    • Up to 56 Hours Paid Sick Leave for Full Time Employees
