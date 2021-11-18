Disneyland Resort Master Services Council Contract Vote Split Across Esplanade Lines

Yesterday, Disneyland Resort cast members in the Master Services Council voted on the recently-reached tentative collective bargaining agreements. However, the results of that vote show a split between union members at the Resort’s two parks.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this month, Disney and the Master Services Council announced a tentative collective bargaining agreement had been reached, with cast members then voting on the recommended agreement yesterday, November 17th.
- With votes tallied, the result show cast at the two impacted parks split on the deal.
- A tweet from Frederick Chambers screenshots a post in the Teamsters Local 495, DL Resort Facebook group detailing the results of the contract ratification vote.
- According to the post, while Master Services cast members at Disney California Adventure voted to approve the recommendation, Master Services cast at Disneyland rejected it.
- The post went on to say that Local 495 would be meeting with other Resort unions to discuss next steps in order to ensure that DCA and Disneyland workers are treated equally.
- Additionally, the union has informed Disney of the vote results and requested a meeting.
- In a statement provided to Laughing Place from a Disneyland official regarding the contract vote, they stated, “We are proud of the tentative agreement we reached with the Master Services Council, which was unanimously endorsed by union leadership. We are certainly disappointed in the overall outcome, and will continue discussions with union representatives.”
- The Disneyland official also noted, “We value our cast members and remain committed to investing in them to provide a comprehensive, holistic employee experience through multiple touch points including healthcare coverage options as low as $7/week for full-time cast members as well as providing eligible hourly cast with access to childcare support and Disney Aspire, an educational program offering free tuition.”