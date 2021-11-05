Disneyland Resort Reaches Tentative Agreement with Master Services Council

The Disneyland Resort has reached a tentative agreement with Master Services Council to collective bargaining agreements at the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.
- The new tentative agreement has the full support of the unions that are part of the Master Services Council.
- Voting on the agreement will occur on November 17, 2021.
- Disney issued the following statement on the situation:
- “Disney is committed to investing in its cast members to provide a comprehensive, holistic employee experience through multiple touch points including healthcare coverage options as low as $7 / week for full-time cast members as well as providing eligible hourly cast with access to childcare support and Disney Aspire, an educational program offering free tuition.”
- Earlier this week, a judge ruled that Disneyland and its contractors would not be required to follow the guidelines of a 2018 ballot measure that would have increased workers’ pay to at least $18 by 2022.