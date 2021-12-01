Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Cinderella Doll Coming Soon to shopDisney

Disney fans looking for an elegant way to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, will be able to add a limited edition Cinderella doll to their collection. The sure to be highly sought after item will be coming soon to shopDisney.

As Walt Disney World resort celebrates its 50th anniversary, shopDisney is introducing a series of beautiful collectibles and one of the upcoming items is a limited edition Cinderella doll.

The doll features Cinderella dressed in a beautiful ivory gown with a long sleeve top and bodice decorated with gold threads. Her full skirt is finished with black trim at the waist and base and features a castle icon and fireworks embellished with glitter accents.

Additionally, the dress includes several layers of tulle dotted with gems to add volume and sparkle to her look.

To complete the outfit, Cinderella wears a black choker necklace and carries a golden scepter.

This look is a gorgeous adaptation of her iconic blue dress and elegant hairstyle from the original film.

Edition size and pricing have not yet been announced.

Traditionally, the Limited Edition dolls sell for $129.99, however considering this is a Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collectible, the price point could be higher.

shopDisney typically utilizes a virtual waiting room when they launch the limited edition dolls. This applies to all guests regardless of whether or not they’re hoping to purchase the doll.

