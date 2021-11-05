Princess Kida Limited Edition Doll Coming to shopDisney November 15th

At long last, shopDisney is showing some love for Princess Kida, from Atlantis: The Lost Empire with a Limited Edition Doll coming to the site on November 15th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Princess Kida is finally getting the royal treatment she deserves thanks to a new limited edition collectible coming to shopDisney

Later this month, fans will have the chance to purchase this beautiful collectible doll inspired by Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

The doll showcases Kida in a designer style outfit that builds on her look from the film. Her long white hair reaches all the way down her back and a portion on the left side is wrapped in a black cord.

She has bangs and a long strand of hair that crosses her face. On her left cheek, under her eye are blue and whtie markings.

The doll is dressed in a blue wrap around top hemmed in gold and a matching form fitting skirt accented with dark blue and fuschia fabrics along with a decotrave symbol-laden ribbon hanging from the waistband.

On her left arm, Kida is wearing her signature golden armor and her right wrist is wrapped in a wide, gold bracelet and white fur. She’s also holding a curved staff in her right hand.

Edition size and pricing have not been announced at this time, though traditionally, the Limited Edition dolls sell for $129.99.

The doll launches on November 15th at 7am PT on shopDisney.

Good to Know:

shopDisney typically utilizes a virtual waiting room when they launch the limited edition dolls. This applies to all guests regardless of whether or not they’re hoping to purchase the doll.

