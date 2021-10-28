“Beauty and the Beast” 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll Set Arrives on shopDisney November 8th

Relive the “tale as old as time” and commemorate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast through a stunning new limited edition doll set coming to shopDisney.

One of Disney greatest animated films, Beauty and the Beast is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. In honor of the occasion, shopDisney

Each doll is dressed in exquisite fabrics that feature multiple layers, embroidered details and three dimensional embellishments fitting of a prince and princess.

Beast is wearing a golden yellow waistcoat over a ruffled shirt and a pair of blue trousers. A long velvet coat adds to the look and features golden piping and lion detailing along the bottom and side. To complete his outfit, Beast is wearing a matching quilted cape across his shoulders.

Belle dressed in a beautiful blue and white satin gown with puffy sleeves and dimensional roses. Her dress features a full skirt that comes off the ground just enough to show her white shoes. Her hair is curled into perfect ringlets and she’s wearing dangling earrings.

It appears that the dolls will come with a stand for display purposes.

Pricing has not been announced yet.

The Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Doll set goes on sale November 8th at 7am PT.

shopDisney typically uses a virtual waiting room feature for special/limited edition collectibles. All guests will be added to the waiting room regardless of whether or not they’re purchasing the dolls.