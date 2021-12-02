Dates and Initial Details Announced for 2022 Lunar New Year and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Two fan-favorite festivals will be returning to the Disneyland Resort in 2022. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced dates for next year’s Lunar New Year celebration as well as the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

What’s Happening:

2022 will see the return of the Lunar New Year celebration Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

First, Lunar New Year will be celebrated at Disney California Adventure from January 21st through February 13th, 2022.

Then, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be held from March 4th through April 26th, 2022.

The last time these events were held was in early 2020, just before the Disneyland Resort parks shut down for more than a year.

About Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure

Next year’s Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure will be held from January 21st through February 13th.

The festival commemorates traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures and includes multicultural performances, special activities, culinary items, merchandise, and more.

2022 will be the Year of the Tiger — thus, Tigger will be present at the festival alongside characters such as Mulan

Additionally, Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

The Sip and Savor Pass will also be available during the event, allowing guests to sample several of the celebration’s specialty food and beverage items.

About the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

The 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place from March 4th to April 26th.

As the name implies, this event will feature many special food and beverage items from California’s various regions alongside merchandise, entertainment, and more.

A Sip and Savor Pass will also be available during next year’s event.

The festival will also host special signature events that will be available to book and purchase, including the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, and Wine, Beer and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars.

Entertainment will fill the festival’s stages, with live musical performances at the Palisades Stage and Paradise Gardens Bandstand, visits with Chef Goofy and friends, and craft activities.

More details about both events will be announced at a later date.