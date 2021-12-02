Dates and Initial Details Announced for 2022 Lunar New Year and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

by | Dec 2, 2021 9:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Two fan-favorite festivals will be returning to the Disneyland Resort in 2022. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced dates for next year’s Lunar New Year celebration as well as the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

What’s Happening:

  • 2022 will see the return of the Lunar New Year celebration Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
  • First, Lunar New Year will be celebrated at Disney California Adventure from January 21st through February 13th, 2022.
  • Then, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will be held from March 4th through April 26th, 2022.
  • The last time these events were held was in early 2020, just before the Disneyland Resort parks shut down for more than a year.

About Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure

  • Next year’s Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure will be held from January 21st through February 13th.
  • The festival commemorates traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures and includes multicultural performances, special activities, culinary items, merchandise, and more.
  • 2022 will be the Year of the Tiger — thus, Tigger will be present at the festival alongside characters such as  Mulan and Mushu, Mickey and Minnie, and the Three Little Pigs among others.
  • Additionally, Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon will make her Disneyland Resort debut during the festival. The hero will appear at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, where her home Kumandra will be recreated.
  • The Sip and Savor Pass will also be available during the event, allowing guests to sample several of the celebration’s specialty food and beverage items.

About the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

  • The 2022 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place from March 4th to April 26th.
  • As the name implies, this event will feature many special food and beverage items from California’s various regions alongside merchandise, entertainment, and more.
  • A Sip and Savor Pass will also be available during next year’s event.
  • The festival will also host special signature events that will be available to book and purchase, including the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions, and Wine, Beer and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars.
  • Entertainment will fill the festival’s stages, with live musical performances at the Palisades Stage and Paradise Gardens Bandstand, visits with Chef Goofy and friends, and craft activities.

More details about both events will be announced at a later date.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed