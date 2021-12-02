Disneyland’s “it’s a small world” Holiday Expected to Open Next Week

After announcing that the opening of “it’s a small world” Holiday would be delayed indefinitely due a flood at the attraction, the Disneyland Resort now says that the classic ride is on track to reopen next week.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland officials tell the Orange County Register that “it’s a small world” Holiday will reopen next week.
- The seasonal overlay of the beloved ride was initially set to debut on November 12th this year.
- However, a flood occurred on November 10th, damaging the ride’s “brains.”
- In fact, the Register reports that the 8-foot-deep maintenance room filled with water, submerging the electrical equipment and ride controls.
- Since the incident, crews have worked “24/7” to get the ride back in operation, with more than 75 Disneyland employees working on the project.
- Detailing how the repairs were made, ride system manager Jason Tomlin even noted that the park reached out to other Disney Parks to obtain parts.
- No official reopening date has been announced, but stay tuned for updates.
What They’re Saying:
- Jason Tomlin, ride systems manager, told the OC Register: “Small World equals Christmas at Disneyland. That theme really brought the team together towards the common goal.”
- Joelle Medina, Disneyland facilities asset project manager, added: “It’s just one of those attractions that it doesn’t feel quite like Christmas time if it’s not working and guests can’t enjoy it.”