Disneyland’s “it’s a small world” Holiday Expected to Open Next Week

After announcing that the opening of “it’s a small world” Holiday would be delayed indefinitely due a flood at the attraction, the Disneyland Resort now says that the classic ride is on track to reopen next week.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland officials tell the Orange County Register

The seasonal overlay of the beloved ride was initially set to debut on November 12th this year.

However, a flood occurred on November 10th, damaging the ride’s “brains.”

In fact, the Register reports that the 8-foot-deep maintenance room filled with water, submerging the electrical equipment and ride controls.

Since the incident, crews have worked “24/7” to get the ride back in operation, with more than 75 Disneyland employees working on the project.

Detailing how the repairs were made, ride system manager Jason Tomlin even noted that the park reached out to other Disney Parks to obtain parts.

No official reopening date has been announced, but stay tuned for updates.

What They’re Saying:

Jason Tomlin, ride systems manager, told the OC Register: “Small World equals Christmas at Disneyland. That theme really brought the team together towards the common goal.”

“Small World equals Christmas at Disneyland. That theme really brought the team together towards the common goal.” Joelle Medina, Disneyland facilities asset project manager, added: “It’s just one of those attractions that it doesn’t feel quite like Christmas time if it’s not working and guests can’t enjoy it.”