DCapella’s “EPCOT Medley” Arrives on Streaming Platforms with 5 Classic Original EPCOT Songs

Disney’s a capella group DCapella released a medley of classic EPCOT songs to streaming platforms today.
What’s Happening:
- DCapella’s “EPCOT Medley” hit streaming platforms today, including Spottify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora.
- The medley includes the following songs from EPCOT’s past:
- “One Little Spark” from Journey Into Imagination
- “Listen to the Land” from Living with the Land
- “New Horizons” from Horizons
- “Tomorrow’s Child” from Spaceship Earth
- “Universe of Energy” from Universe of Energy
- The group debuted the “EPCOT Medley” during a live performance at Destination D23 at the Walt Disney World Resort. Check out our video of the live performance below.
- DCapella was formed in 2018 and has released more than 20 singles in addition to a full album and EP.
- The group currently consists of the following members:
- Antonio Fernandez – vocal percussion
- Joe Santoni – bass
- Morgan Keene – soprano
- Orlando Dixon – baritone
- RJ Woessner – tenor
- Kalen Kelly – mezzo
- Kelly Denice Taylor – alto
- DCapella also performed a “Magic Kingdom Medley” at Destination D23, which could be another upcoming Disney Parks single for the group. A Japanese edition of their debut album added the Tokyo Disney Sea anniversary anthem “Thanks To You.”