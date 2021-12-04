Sterling K. Brown Narrates 2021 Candlelight Processional at Disneyland

Tonight marked the continuation of a long holiday tradition at Disneyland Park with the 2021 Candlelight Processional. Sterling K. Brown served as the celebrity narrator for the joyous occasion.

Sterling K. Brown, who starred in Marvel Black Panther back in 2018, acted as the celebrity narrator for the 2021 Candlelight Processional at Disneyland.

The Candlelight Processional is a holiday tradition dating all the way back to 1958, when it served as a way for Walt Disney to show his gratitude for the Orange County community.

The Processional is led down Main Street, U.S.A. to the Train Station where the ceremony takes place.

Tonight also marked the return of the beloved tradition after Disneyland unfortunately had to cancel the event

If you missed tonight’s Candlelight Processional and are heading to Disneyland tomorrow, you can catch two more performances tomorrow night (December 5th) at 5:30 and 7:45.