Sterling K. Brown Narrates 2021 Candlelight Processional at Disneyland

Tonight marked the continuation of a long holiday tradition at Disneyland Park with the 2021 Candlelight Processional. Sterling K. Brown served as the celebrity narrator for the joyous occasion.
- Sterling K. Brown, who starred in Marvel’s Black Panther back in 2018, acted as the celebrity narrator for the 2021 Candlelight Processional at Disneyland.
- The Candlelight Processional is a holiday tradition dating all the way back to 1958, when it served as a way for Walt Disney to show his gratitude for the Orange County community.
- The Processional is led down Main Street, U.S.A. to the Train Station where the ceremony takes place.
- Tonight also marked the return of the beloved tradition after Disneyland unfortunately had to cancel the event last year.
- If you missed tonight’s Candlelight Processional and are heading to Disneyland tomorrow, you can catch two more performances tomorrow night (December 5th) at 5:30 and 7:45.