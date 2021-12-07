Disney Vacation Club Changes Exchange Provider, Effective January 1st

by | Dec 7, 2021 12:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney Vacation Club Members have received an email saying that a new exchange provider will be used for destinations around the world, effective January 1st, 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • According to an email sent to members of the Disney Vacation Club, effective January 1st, Interval International will be the new, exclusive, exchange provider for traditional exchanges.
  • The new relationship will help members experience a broad range of resorts to choose from globally, in locations across Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, as well as more selections throughout the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.
  • Through Interval International, the new, expanded portfolio of resorts to choose from also includes well-known resorts offered by Marriott, Sheraton, Hyatt, and Westin.
  • Until the new partnership takes over, Members can continue to book nightly and weekly exchanges in the traditional exchanges through the current program until the end of the year. Any confirmed reservations or points that have been deposited to RCI will be honored through 2023. If a member has confirmed exchanges with RCI, deposited points with RCI, or made a booking with RCI using cash can be verified by checking their activity on the member website.
  • Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients and homeowners' associations. The exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and nearly 2 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval provides its members — vacation owners from around the world — with comprehensive exchange services and a variety of other exciting benefits that offer value and convenience at home and on the road.
  • Originally started in 1991 with a single resort at Walt Disney World, the Disney Vacation Club is a vacation timeshare program, where members buy a real estate interest in a DVC resort in a flexible points based system. Even with over a dozen Disney locations to choose from, points can also be exchanged for use at resorts around the world through an exchange program that, with today’s news, has now become Interval International, effective January 1st, 2022.  

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
