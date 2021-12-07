Video: “it’s a small world” Holiday at Disneyland Park

After an extensive delay, the classic holiday attraction, “it’s a small world” Holiday has returned to Disneyland Park, marking for many, the completion of the holiday traditions at the park.

What’s Happening:

Just yesterday, after an extensive delay thanks to a reported flood in a maintenance area of the classic Disneyland attraction, “it’s a small world,” the seasonal transformation of the attraction, “it’s a small world” Holiday, has finally opened.

Today, we were able to take a ride on “The Happiest Cruise that Ever Sailed” and capture the video above! We also captured the Glockenspiel as it came to life to mark the 11:00 hour as we were getting ready to disembark, so be sure to watch the whole video!

Originally set to open on November 12th with the annual re-theme for the season, a flood reportedly occurred

A report last week also indicated that the attraction would open something this week, which thankfully turned out to be true. At this time, the attraction is scheduled to remain until early January, then it will close again to be reverted to its classic year-round form, “it’s a small world.”

In the holiday form of the attraction, guests can set sail along a wondrous wintry waterway transformed with whimsical décor and behold jubilant regional adornments all along a world tour of good cheer. The classic costumed chorus of children sings the classic anthem, “It’s a Small World (After All)” as well as a blend of traditional holiday tunes, and guests can even listen to the South Sea mermaids who sing “Jingle Shells” and leave a plate of fish for Santa.

The iconic facade of the attraction is adorned with thousands of shimmering lights for the season, with lighting ceremonies and light shows every 30 minutes. This offering was not affected by the flood, and debuted alongside the rest of the festivities in the park in early November.

