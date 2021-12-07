“Mickey and the Magician” To Return to Disneyland Paris As Part of 30th Anniversary Celebration

As part of the 30th anniversary festivities, Disneyland Paris will be bringing back a favorite show to the Animagique Theater at the Walt Disney Studios Park.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has announced that Mickey and the Magician will return to Walt Disney Studios Park in 2022 during the 30th Anniversary Celebration.
- This return is in addition to other classic Disneyland Paris shows such as Disney Stars On Parade and Disney Illuminations, which have already been announced.
- Mickey and the Magician took over the Animagique theater in 2016, and follows the titular Mouse as he cleans up a magician’s workshop in 19th century Paris. During the show, Tinker Bell spreads some pixie dust, and Mickey finds himself transported to the magical worlds of Cinderella. The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, and Beauty and the Beast.
- The show uses effects inspired by great magicians and illusionists, Georges Melies and Robert-Houdin, with the park even consulting famed magician Paul Kieve to help create illusions for the show.
- Mickey and the Magician might sound a little familiar to domestic parkgoers, as the premise of Mickey being magically transported to wondrous worlds sounds akin to Mickey and the Magical Map at the Disneyland Resort. This is because Mickey and the Magical Map, Mickey and the Magician, and Mickey and the Wondrous Book at Hong Kong Disneyland are all considered sister shows, and even share the same creative director.
- With a major milestone approaching, guests can anticipate more Magic on the horizon as Disneyland Paris kicks off the 30th Anniversary on March 6, 2022. This once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the resort’s enchanting past and exciting future will invite guests to enter a shining new era where they will dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider.
- On April 12, 1992, Disneyland Paris (then known as Euro Disney) officially welcomed guests for the first time after years of imagination, planning and development to bring Walt Disney’s magical dream to life in Europe. Three decades later, the resort has continued to expand with new stories, characters and adventures, including beloved stories from Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel, becoming the number one tourist destination in Europe.