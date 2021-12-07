Retro-Themed Promos to Air During “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” Tonight on ABC

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes airs tonight on ABC, and in honor of the throw-back television event, the network will air retro-themed promos for some of their other shows throughout the evening.
What’s Happening:
- ABC will retrofit its airwaves during the airing of Live in Front of a Studio Audience and transport viewers back in time with retro-themed promos for its shows to air throughout the special.
- Check out the retro-themed promos below:
Jimmy Kimmel Live! – WEEKNIGHTS 11:35/10:35c
Queens – TONIGHT 10/9c
The Bachelor – Monday January 3rd
black-ish – Season Premiere Tuesday January 4th
The Rookie – SUNDAY 10/9c
Big Sky – THURSDAY 10/9c
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest – December 31st
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes airs tonight, December 7th, at 8/7c on ABC, and will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.