Retro-Themed Promos to Air During “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” Tonight on ABC

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes airs tonight on ABC, and in honor of the throw-back television event, the network will air retro-themed promos for some of their other shows throughout the evening.

ABC will retrofit its airwaves during the airing of Live in Front of a Studio Audience and transport viewers back in time with retro-themed promos for its shows to air throughout the special.

Check out the retro-themed promos below:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! – WEEKNIGHTS 11:35/10:35c

Queens – TONIGHT 10/9c

The Bachelor – Monday January 3rd

black-ish – Season Premiere Tuesday January 4th

The Rookie – SUNDAY 10/9c

Big Sky – THURSDAY 10/9c

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest – December 31st

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes airs tonight, December 7th, at 8/7c on ABC, and will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.