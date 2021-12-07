“Welcome to Earth” Original Series Soundtrack to be Released Friday, December 10

Just ahead of tomorrow’s premiere of Welcome to Earth, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic, Hollywood Records announced that the Original Series Soundtrack will be released this Friday, December 10.

The Original Series Soundtrack for National Geographic’s Welcome to Earth will feature music by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning composer Daniel Pemberton ( Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ).

The soundtrack will likely be released on most streaming services, however which ones exactly have yet to be revealed.

The track list is also not yet available.

Check out Alex’s review Welcome to Earth, which drops on Disney+ tomorrow, December 8.

Welcome to Earth composer Daniel Pemberton said: “In the same way that in Welcome to Earth Will Smith explored some of the most unexpected parts of our planet, I wanted the music to explore some of the most unexpected worlds of sound. The soundtrack had to feel different and unexpected so, like the series itself, you could experience the world in a way you have never seen or heard before. I tried to fuse a vast range for different sounds from all over the globe together – from pulsing electronics to sampled recordings of water, ancient flutes to unusual vocals, the sounds of wildlife with the rhythms of nature – to create a unique sonic palette as rich, visceral and absorbing as the environments Will Smith encounters. I hope that, without even leaving the house, this album can take the listener on their own adventure to some of the most amazing places on this planet. After One Strange Rock it’s been fantastic to re-team with Darren Aronofsky and the team at Nutopia to go on another adventure together with Welcome to Earth.”

About Welcome to Earth:

It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet’s surface, but look closer and you’ll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over! Welcome to Earth , a Disney+ original series from National Geographic, follows two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets.

Throughout the six-part limited series produced by visionary Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root's Nutopia and Westbrook Studios, Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own.

Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals.