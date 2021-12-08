“20/20” to Air Two-Hour Look at Events Leading to the Deadly Shooting on the Set of “Rust”

ABC’s 20/20 will be featuring an two-hour in-depth look into the events that led to the deadly shooting on the set of the film Rust and the pending investigation into what went wrong.
What’s Happening:
- This special edition of 20/20 will feature parts of George Stephanopoulos’ previously aired interview with Alec Baldwin, along with first-person accounts from those on the set of Rust.
- Interviews with the following crew members and investigators will also be featured:
- Thell Reed – Well-known Hollywood armorer and father of lead Rust set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed
- Devon Werkheiser – Rust Actor
- Thomas Gandy – Rust special effects coordinator
- Mary Carmack-Altwies – Santa Fe County District Attorney
- Adan Mendoza – Santa Fe County Sheriff
- Serge Svetnoy – Rust chief of lighting
- Terese Davis – Rust costume designer
- This edition of 20/20 will also report on the similar 2014 train incident on the set of the film Midnight Rider that killed one and injured others and its aftermath.
20/20 will air Friday, December 10 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and the next day on Hulu.