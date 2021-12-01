ABC News to Have First Public Interview with Alec Baldwin Following Deadly Shooting

ABC’s 20/20 will air in a Primetime Special Event on Thursday, December 2, with the first exclusive interview with Alec Baldwin following the deadly shooting on the set of Rust.

What’s Happening:

Today on ABC’s Good Morning America it was announced that George Stephanopoulos has the first exclusive interview with actor Alec Baldwin, following the deadly shooting on the set of the film Rust .

it was announced that George Stephanopoulos has the first exclusive interview with actor Alec Baldwin, following the deadly shooting on the set of the film . The interview will air in a Primetime Special Event Thursday, December 2 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and available for streaming later that evening on Hulu

Next week, a two-hour long 20/20 special delves into the events ahead of the deadly shooting on the set of Rust and the pending investigations into what went wrong on set.

special delves into the events ahead of the deadly shooting on the set of and the pending investigations into what went wrong on set. The special features the Baldwin interview and new interviews as well. The two-hour 20/20 airs Friday, December 10 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, available the next day on Hulu.

More ABC News: