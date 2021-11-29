“Judge Steve Harvey” Set to Premiere This January on ABC

Steve Harvey is getting ready to drop the gavel with his new series, Judge Steve Harvey, set to premiere Tuesday, January 4th on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of Judge Steve Harvey, a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series premiering Tuesday, January 4th at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series premiering Tuesday, January 4th at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

Viewers will be able to watch episodes on demand and on Hulu

From Steve Harvey, Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.

