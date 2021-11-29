“Judge Steve Harvey” Set to Premiere This January on ABC

by | Nov 29, 2021 12:59 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Steve Harvey is getting ready to drop the gavel with his new series, Judge Steve Harvey, set to premiere Tuesday, January 4th on ABC.

What’s Happening:

  • Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of Judge Steve Harvey, a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series premiering Tuesday, January 4th at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST on ABC.
  • Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.
  • Viewers will be able to watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
  • From Steve Harvey, Judge Steve Harvey is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.

What They’re Saying:

  • Steve Harvey: “I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to continue my fruitful partnership with ABC and collaborate with them on my next venture. Viewers tuning into Judge Steve Harvey will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.”
  • Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television: “Steve Harvey is completely in his element in this show, and that’s why we love working with him, and fans love watching him. His wit and charm lend itself perfectly for this hilarious courtroom series that features some of the most outrageous cases ever seen on television.”

 
 
