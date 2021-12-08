Disneyland SVP Shares Thank You Message with Cast Members Following Unexpected Issues with Disney Genie Launch

As has been widely reported, the launch of Disney Genie at the Disneyland Resort today faced unexpected technical challenges. While the service did not function as planned, our reporter Mike Celestino shared that the cast of the Disneyland Resort exceeded expectations. Cast Members at attraction entrances were apologetic and accommodating while those assigned to issuing recovery options were also apologetic and patient.

Also appreciating the cast’s efforts was Patrick Finnegan, senior vice president, Disneyland Resort, who shared a heartfelt message with cast members today saying the following:

Today we launched the Disney Genie service and it did not go as planned. Like most new things, there are bound to be bumps in the road at launch, but I am incredibly confident that we will get it right and that our guests will love the service. Most of all, I want to thank you. Your interactions with guests today whether in person or on the phone, or in the app, were amazing. I could not be more proud of you and thanks again for all that you do.

Laughing Place would also like to share our appreciation to the cast of the Disneyland Resort for continuing to make magic despite challenging circumstances and for all they do for us each and every day.