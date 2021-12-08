Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane Currently Unavailable at the Disneyland Resort Due to App Issues

Disney Genie+ launched this morning at the Disneyland Resort, however there have been quite a few hiccups thus far. As of 12:00PM, Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane selections are unavailable on the Disneyland app.

UPDATE 3:15PM PST:

Disney provided the following statement confirming that Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane sales have been paused for the remainder of the day:

“We are working hard to resolve some technology challenges that have impacted some of our guests today and are providing recovery options to those guests. We have paused sales for Lightning Lane options [Disney Genie+ / a la carte] for the remainder of the day.”

What’s Happening:

Our own Mike Celestino is on site at the Disneyland Resort, and while trying to book a Lightning Lane selection, he got this error message:

Troubles started this morning when Mike purchased the $20 Disney Genie+ add-on at the Disneyland Resort. Yet, his Magic Key pass would not scan into the app, so he had to wait to speak to a cast member.

Once he was able to purchase Disney Genie+, the selections would load, however the app wouldn’t let him book any selections at first.

Later in the morning, a different issue occurred, where a reservation would be made, then there would be an error. Upon showing up to the attraction, Mike would either get a green light on checking or the cast member would just let him through due to issues with the app.

