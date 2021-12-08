Individual Lightning Lane Selections Debut at Disneyland Resort with $20 Top Price

With the launch of Disney Genie, Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane selections today (December 8th, 2021) at the Disneyland Resort, you now have the option to utilize the complimentary day-planning platform, the MaxPass-esque return time feature, and/or purchase individual Lightning Lane passes for three different attractions throughout the two parks. Let’s take a closer look at the individual Lightning Lane attractions and see what they will cost you.

What’s Happening:

There are three attractions in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance , Radiator Springs Racers and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure . Prices for these individual Lightning Lanes will vary between $7 and $20 per person per Lightning Lane and prices will fluctuate depending on the demand of the attraction on certain days.

, and . Prices for these individual Lightning Lanes will vary between $7 and $20 per person per Lightning Lane and prices will fluctuate depending on the demand of the attraction on certain days. Today, on the launch of the new system, individual Lightning Lane prices were as follows: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – $20 per person Radiator Springs Racers – $7 per person Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure – $7 per person

Notably, the $20 for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is $5 more than the $15 cap at Walt Disney World

On that note, the Disney Genie+ service also costs $20 at the Disneyland Resort compared to $15 at Walt Disney World.

Meanwhile, you were looking to cut your time waiting in lines and purchase an individual Lightning Lane at all three individual Lightning Lane attractions, unfortunately you would not be able to. Individual Lightning Lanes are capped off at a limit of only being able to purchase two different ones per day.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane are now available through the Disneyland app. Genie+ is $20 per person, per day to access Lightning Lane for the other attractions utilizing the system.

Unfortunately, the system seems to be having some challenges today, as our own Mike Celestino has been documenting on Twitter